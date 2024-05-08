'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Suspect Tom Sandoval and GF Victoria May Have Split Following This ‘Clue'

Vanderpump Rules fans were recently sent into a frenzy when they noticed a social media clue that hinted at a possible split between Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson. This bombshell revelation came just hours before the Season 11 finale of the Bravo series, leaving viewers buzzing with curiosity and speculation. Sandoval, famous for Vanderpump Rules, began dating model Robinson in early February. This new relationship emerged less than a year after Sandoval’s highly publicized affair with co-star Rachel Leviss, which unfortunately ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Tom Sansoval talks about his new flame, Victoria Lee Robinson and calls her his addiction of the week: “My addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with. She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people.” #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/1mCQuw6J4Y — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) February 8, 2024

As per the reports of The Sun, the speculation began when the gossip account @BravoBaves on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted that Sandoval and Robinson had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This drama occurred after Sandoval appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside his former co-star Jax Taylor, who now stars on The Valley. As per the claims of @BravoBaves, Sandoval, Taylor, and Robinson went out together after filming, leading to rumors that something major had occurred during or after the show. The account’s observations were further amplified by Sandoval’s close friend, Billie Lee, who also unfollowed both Sandoval and Robinson on Instagram. Lee, who was the first transgender cast member of the show, reappeared in Season 11 after a long hiatus, supporting Sandoval through the fallout of his affair with Leviss.

Tom Sandoval and girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson celebrate their first Valentine's Day together as they enjoy romantic date night in LA https://t.co/AwfvoVXZ4z pic.twitter.com/Wlgs3ijftK — News Junction ✨ (@Junctionews) February 15, 2024

However, shortly after the initial social media stir, an update revealed that Sandoval and Robinson had re-followed each other on Instagram. Despite their reconciliation on social media, Lee continued to refrain from following the couple. Moreover, Sandoval had publicly praised Robinson’s qualities on Lee’s comedy podcast, Billie and the Kid, shortly after they started dating.

Article via TMZ: Tom Sandoval has a new woman in his life ... and it’s a model who was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio when she was younger.



Sources close to the “Vanderpump Rules” star tell TMZ ... Tom is officially dating Victoria Lee Robinson. We’re told Tom and Victoria have… pic.twitter.com/Sgg0LBfduh — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) February 1, 2024

He gushed about Robinson and said, "My addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with. She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people." Intriguingly, Sandoval had mentioned that Robinson had never watched Vanderpump Rules before meeting him and wasn’t specifically interested in social media or fame.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

As per Deadline, the timing of this social media drama coincided with Leviss filing a lawsuit against Sandoval and Madix, claiming she had suffered public scorn and ridicule following their affair. This lawsuit added another layer of tension to the ongoing storyline of Season 11, which had already been focused on Sandoval and Madix navigating their lives post-affair.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The complaint mentioned, “‘Scandoval’ captured the public’s attention in a massive way, went completely viral, and injected new life into Vanderpump Rules. It also caused mayhem in Leviss’s life, culminating in months-long in-patient treatment at a mental health facility and her departure from the show. Fomented by Bravo and Evolution in conjunction with the cast, Leviss was subjected to a public skewering with little precedent and became, without exaggeration, one of the most hated women in America.”