Biden Campaign Targets Latino Men with Ad Critiquing Trump's False Toughness

The 2024 campaign of the U.S. President has witnessed a shift of focus on the tenure of President Joe Biden. The attention to Biden from the general public comes as part of a new advertising initiative aimed at indirectly highlighting the importance of abortion rights for Latino men. The advertisement takes a strong jibe at former President Donald Trump's policy against women having agency over their bodies and how it directly impacts men in the states.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charles McQuillan

The advertisement that is gaining popularity amongst the masses features a Latino veteran named Cesar Carreon. "I’m a Marine. I know what tough is. And a guy like Donald Trump — that attacks women and brags about it — that’s not tough," the marine says. "I’m with Joe Biden because he’ll give my daughters their freedom back," he adds as he extends his support for the President while attacking Trump for his infamous statements against women and tarnishing their dignity in the past. The ad's approach is quite straightforward as it leverages an appeal to authority by featuring an archetypal tough guy criticizing Trump. The ex-POTUS has publicly mocked and sought to silence at least one of his sexual assault accusers while bragging about his influence on the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the federal right to abortion in the Roe vs Wade case.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Erin Schaff

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign announced it will allocate over $1 million to Hispanic media for May, with additional funding planned for the coming months according to Reuters. Previously undisclosed, the Biden campaign intends to utilize its early financial advantage over Republican Donald Trump to strengthen its backing among crucial voting demographics, such as the Latino community. In the 2020 election, Latinos favored the Democrats by over 30 points. "When it comes to the ongoing assault on women's reproductive freedom by MAGA Republicans, the stakes for Latinos, and especially Latinas, couldn't be more clear," said Senator Alex Padilla, an adviser to the POTUS' election campaign.

Donald Trump thinks taking away women's freedoms and bragging about it makes him look tough.



He's wrong. pic.twitter.com/kuNZ8ByYo2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 3, 2024

Despite their failure to enact a national right to abortion during their slim majority in Congress from 2021-2023, Democrats have pledged to establish one under a potential second Biden term. While they caution about the possibility of Trump endorsing a national abortion ban, the former president himself has expressed the belief that individual states should determine abortion policy. Several onlookers have also appreciated speculations apart, the step towards inclusive politics. It appears that Team Biden could benefit by developing similar culturally sensitive ads tailored to represent people from various racial and ethnic backgrounds.

There are court documents proving Tara reads allegations and yet crickets. You just signed title 9 over that takes away freedoms from women. Our sports. Our privacy. Our bathrooms.



You're an old white man who is taking safety away from women.



You're wrong. And a pedo. pic.twitter.com/SqYOKX66Cp — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 3, 2024

Meanwhile, users over the internet shared their opinions on the advertisement posted by Biden. User @MonitorFake wrote, "Dear Conservatives, We are coming. We are angry. We will finish this. It's already over. Sincerely, The American Women." Another user @wdunlap wrote, "Women should be outraged about BIDEN DECIMATING SPORTS FOR GIRLS AND WOMEN! Why would women even try knowing men will win? Title IX provided equal opportunities for women as men to have the same advantages to college scholarship opportunities, etc."