'The View' Host Ana Navarro Assures a ‘Dance Party’ if Ron Desantis Loses Campaign, Fans Await Invitation

Ana Navarro, co-host of The View, has once again made headlines on Twitter with her candid response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' recent appearance on Fox News. DeSantis spoke with Jesse Watters, who now hosts the coveted 8 p.m. slot on the network, about the recent Bud Light controversy and his plan to launch an inquiry into the matter.

Navarro, known for her outspoken views on DeSantis, did not hold back in her response. Retweeting the clip of DeSantis and Watters, she expressed disdain for the governor's focus on trivial matters while seemingly neglecting more pressing issues facing Floridians. Navarro wrote on Twitter, "Oh, if Ron DiSaster could only show the same energy for the home insurance crisis many of us are facing in Florida. But nah. Let's focus on beer, drag queens, book bans, Mickey Mouse, and whitewashing slavery. When—not IF—he loses, I'm gonna throw a dance party," said the video clip of the Republican speaking.

The mention of the home insurance crisis in Florida is not new for Navarro, as she has previously highlighted this concern and accused DeSantis of overlooking it in favor of other, seemingly less critical, topics. Her tweet further cements her stance on the matter and her lack of support for DeSantis, even hinting at her belief in his potential loss in a future presidential race.

I would like an invitation to the dance party please.

I can't dance. I have no rhythm, but I have a great pesonality... — Joey Rodriguez (@JoeyRod45041726) July 21, 2023

Navarro's tweet elicited responses from her fans, with some expressing agreement with her perspective and excitement for the envisioned dance party if DeSantis were to lose. While Navarro has not explicitly stated whether she still supports the Republican Party, it is evident that she has strong reservations about supporting DeSantis as a potential presidential candidate. As a prominent political commentator and co-host of The View, Navarro's candid remarks on social media continue to draw attention and spark discussions among her followers. Her willingness to express her views on Twitter, particularly regarding DeSantis, showcases her engagement with current political issues and her passion for advocating on behalf of issues she deems important.

Oh, if Ron DiSaster could only show the same energy for the home insurance crisis many of us are facing in Florida.



But nah. Let’s focus on beer, drag queens, book bans, Mickey Mouse and white-washing slavery.



When -not IF- he loses, I’m gonna throw a dance party. 💃🏻 https://t.co/Pm4TuLfUhM — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 21, 2023

It remains to be seen how Navarro's perspective on DeSantis and the broader political landscape will evolve in the future, but her active presence on Twitter ensures that her opinions will continue to be heard and debated by her devoted followers. As the political climate evolves, Navarro's tweets are likely to remain a topic of interest and conversation for those closely following her online activity. Users like @sljilek59 and @glmlewis were elated about Navarro's announcement as they tweeted, "Invite me please." and "I’m way up in Tallahassee, but can I come?" respectively in the thread of her sarcastic tweet. Her witty remark was followed by even more sarcastic replies on the microblogging site.

