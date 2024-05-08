Trump Trolled for Getting Spanked by Stormy Daniels: ‘Would Make the Founding Fathers Very Proud'

Stormy Daniels appeared in court for Donald Trump's New York criminal trial on Tuesday, giving sworn testimony about their alleged 2006 sexual encounter and the $130,000 payment for her silence made during the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign, according to Page Six. She claimed to have spanked Trump on the butt during their initial meeting because he was being 'rude.' She used a magazine Trump showed her with his face on the cover. Meanwhile, as her testimony spread online, internet users began trolling the former President.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

One user took to his X account and wrote, "Stormy Daniels just testified that she spanked Donald Trump with a magazine with his face on it which I'm sure would make the founding fathers very proud of what American democracy has become." Another person commented, "Howard Dean made a funny scream, and that was the end for him. Micheal Dukakis rode in a tank, and that was the end for him. Donald Trump was spanked with a magazine by a porn star he said reminded him of his daughter, and he is the GOP frontrunner."

A third user wrote, "Stormy Daniels just testified that she spanked Donald Trump. This woman literally did what three quarters of the world wished that they could do. We live vicariously through her." Another user tweeted, "If this is authentic, tell me again, “Why Donald Trump paid Stormy Daniels $130,000? Last I heard, “She said, (under oath), she rolled up a magazine and spanked Donald Trump “in his butt”. This guy is UNBELIEVABLE!" A fifth user stated, "Stormy Daniels spanked Donald Trump on the butt with a magazine. I’ve never laughed so damn hard. Donald Trump YALL I can’t wait to hear the rest of this. Donald Trump a (Clown)."

Additionally, Daniels recounted that Trump, dressed in a black kimono-like garment over a snug black shirt, playfully rolled up the magazine and gave her a daring look. She said, “So I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him right on the butt. And he was much more polite.” Daniels vividly described the encounter in a dramatic day of testimony, with the former President seated approximately 10 feet away. She also discussed Trump’s alleged attempts to have her on his TV show, her choice to speak out, and the consequences of her decision, including the payoff and its aftermath, according to NBC News.

Meanwhile, Trump's legal team contended that certain aspects of Daniels' description of the 2006 incident were unfairly and inappropriately biased. Subsequently, they requested a mistrial. Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, informed the judge that Daniels' unfair assertions included her statement that Trump did not use a condom and her belief that she may have blacked out for a portion of the encounter. Blanche said, “There’s no way to unring the bell, in our view." Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the mistrial motion but conceded that there were aspects that would have been more tactful and left unspoken.