Here's How Voters Might Feel Insulted by Joe Biden, Contrary to White House Press Secretary's Assertion

President Joe Biden, despite White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s recent assertion claiming, "One thing that the president does not do is insult voters or American people," has a track record of making problematic remarks towards voters. From heated exchanges during town halls to controversial comments on race, Biden’s history of questionable remarks has left a mark on his political journey.

Biden angrily told an autoworker "I don't work for you!" right before calling him a "horse's ass."pic.twitter.com/E2fFSa2fDU — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 9, 2020

One notable incident happened during a December 2019 Iowa town hall as Biden campaigned for the presidency. In a heated exchange, a voter criticized Biden’s age and questioned the circumstances surrounding his son Hunter’s role in Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings. The voter asserted, "I'm not a Republican. I've got two problems with you. One is you're damn near as old as I am. You're too old. I'm 83, and I know damn well I don't have the mental faculties I did [inaudible.] But on the other hand, you sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company where he had no experience... To get access for the president…you're selling access to the president just like he was.” Biden slammed the voter exclaiming, "You're a damn liar, man. That's not true, and no one has ever said that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Fast forward to May 2020, Biden made waves during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show hosted by Charlamagne tha God. In an attempt to connect with Black voters, Biden made a controversial statement, asserting, "You've got more questions? Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." The remark ignited backlash, raising concerns about the president’s approach to indulging with diverse communities.

As per Fox News, the year 2020 brought another round of controversial moments when Biden was caught on a hot mic referring to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy as a "stupid son of a bi---." The incident highlighted the president’s agitation with media questioning, underscoring his unfiltered reactions. While these incidents may be seen as moments of authenticity or evidence of a more unfiltered political style, they also posed questions about the president's ability to handle public interactions with grace and diplomacy.

