King Charles 'Would Rather Impale Himself on a Rusty Sword' than Meet Prince Harry During UK Visit

By Mary Anthony
Published on : 02:02 PST, May 8, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Max Mumby; (R) Photo by Karwai Tang

Since the Invictus Games celebrates its tenth anniversary, Prince Harry has returned to the UK for a second visit. Tonight at St. Paul's Cathedral, he is scheduled to deliver a speech during a thanksgiving ceremony. However, the Duke of Sussex received a major royal snub from his ailing father, King Charles, ahead of his scheduled return. The King has refused to meet his younger son, citing 'conflicting schedules.' Addressing the 'act of power play' by the crown, Piers Morgan wrote for The UK Sun, "Charles would rather impale himself on a rusty sword than meet up with someone who has wrought such vengeful misery on the Royal Family for so many years now." 

 

Morgan continued: "Let’s be honest: if Charles had really wanted to see him, he’d have made the time. That’s the whole point of being a King, you get to do what the hell you like." The veteran journalist added, "Charles is so disgusted, he won’t even give him the time of day. Harry’s officially persona non-royal grata, from the Monarch down, and it’s no less than he deserves for his despicable behavior."

 

As per The Independent, the Duke has arrived in his home country without his children, Archie and Lilibet, or his 42-year-old wife Meghan Markle. Also, it was acknowledged that no members of his close family would be present at the event. 

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Max Mumby
Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Max Mumby

Prince Harry's spokesperson stated: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.” Chris Ship, the royal editor, announced the Duke's arrival on X, revealing that he would also be attending 'Invictus-related' events today. 

 

Ship also confirmed that Prince Harry is not scheduled to meet his father despite being present in the same city. Before attending the St. Paul's Cathedral event on Wednesday, which also marked the tenth anniversary, Harry arrived at the Honourable Artillery Company's offices on the outskirts of the City of London for the one-day summit known as the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation.

 

Writing in the foreword for the summit, the Duke stated: “It has been an honor to watch the Invictus Games Foundation grow over the years; what began as a vision to pay tribute to the courage and resilience of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans, has flourished into an international organization built on hope, strength, and unity.” Harry was motivated to start the international competition after witnessing how wounded US military soldiers benefited from the challenge of competing in sports that aided in their rehabilitation during the 2013 Warrior Games in Colorado. Later, in 2014, he hosted the first games in London's Olympic Park. Other cities where he hosted events in 2016 were Orlando, Toronto, and Sydney.

 

Prince Harry evoked excitement for the 2025 games to be held in Vancouver: “As we look ahead to the first winter hybrid Games at Vancouver Whistler 2025 next year, we are eager to celebrate the Invictus Spirit once again - exemplified in every single competitor, staff, friend and family member - your commitment, enthusiasm and belief, have been the driving force behind our continued success.” 

