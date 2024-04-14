The Feud Between Prince Harry and William Deprives the Future Monarch of One of His ‘Top Advisers'

Following the Duke of Sussex's 'Megxit' scandal and the publication of the provocative memoir Spare, the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William has yet to fully recover. According to experts, as the Prince of Wales approaches the throne, he does not foresee his brother being a part of his monarchy. Furthermore, according to royal expert Charles Rae, their ongoing disputes may deprive the future monarch of an individual who ought to be his closest ally.

The expert recently claimed to The Sun, "They were really, really close. And this is what makes it so sad that they're now so far apart. When William becomes King, I always believed Harry would be one of his top advisers. I think that's out of the window. That's what Diana always wanted, the boys to remain as close as possible, they had each other, and it was them against the rest of the world, but of course now it's not happening." Prince Harry will attend a liturgy at St. Paul's Cathedral to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games upon his May return to London. As of now, it remains uncertain whether his spouse, Meghan Markle, will accompany him.

It is anticipated that the Prince will visit his father, King Charles III, who disclosed his cancer diagnosis and has been undergoing treatment since February. This raises the inquiry as to whether Harry will pursue an appointment with his sister-in-law after her unexpected cancer prognosis. The duke may have a plan for that, but he will not implement it without Meghan's consent, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. The expert stated to The Mirror, "The Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months. But I don’t think Harry would do anything without Megan’s consent." Another Royal expert Tom Quinn told the outlet, "William is sad and bewildered at how bad things have become with his brother, but he is pragmatic about this and believes Harry will always be trouble." Furthermore, according to Quinn, the animosity between the brothers has inflicted an even greater trauma upon Harry.

Fitzwilliams also went on to reveal to The Sun, "The best way of resolving the rift, if it is to be resolved, is to do it privately. With Catherine and the king’s illness — that is an enormous game changer even when there are deep family rifts. The two very senior members of the royal family are very seriously ill and you can’t really predict what’s going to happen." However, it has been reported that William and Kate are not interested in a reunion with Harry, particularly since the princess is currently prioritizing her recuperation. An acquaintance of the Waleses told The Daily Beast recently: "Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids. A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that."