Ex-Trump White House Adviser Larry Kudlow Made This Shocking Admission: "Everyone Was Wrong"

Donald Trump is putting out all the stops to ensure he secures a spot in the upcoming elections. The former President has an enormous fan base despite the controversies and myriad of legal affairs surrounding him. However, the one person he isn’t particularly fond of is President Joe Biden. The two often take shots at each other through advertisements or speeches during their campaign. Speaking of, recently, an ex-Trump White House advisor made headlines when he remarked on a certain prediction he made for Biden while he was still serving under Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Larry Kudlow was known as Trump’s leading economic adviser and was highly praised by the twice-impeached former President. Speaking to Fox Business host Sandra Smith, Ludlow made a shocking admission. He eloquently stated, “Mea Culpa…” Kudlow explained, “I was wrong about the showdown and the recession, so was the entire forecasting fraternity…”

The former White House official appeared rather distraught as he confessed while on air. Smith who was keenly listening to him claimed that he “wasn’t wrong.” Her response didn’t seem to have any sort of effect because Kudlow continued to ramble. He said, “The Fed, everyone was wrong…”

Former Trump economic advisor and Fox News commentator Larry Kudlow conceded that his prediction of a looming recession was wrong and admitted that the U.S. economy is doing much better than expected under President Joe Biden. https://t.co/cmsCcm1mQb — Rightly Left (@markwellsrector) February 2, 2024

The former Director of The National Economic referred to his predictions of the one that never came: a recession in 2022 and 2023. Previously Kudlow had anticipated a series of great recessions due to the rise in unemployment across the nation. There were a plethora of people who were without a job and worry began to grow at the time. Many remained insecure about the current jobs at hand.

Nonetheless, as per a clip posted by Mediate, Kudlow discussed unemployment statistics and the aftermath of the official numbers being out. He suggested, “My guess is that the Federal Reserve is looking more closely at that than inflation.” Kudlow went on to explain more fiscal jargon stating, “If the labor market takes a significant hit, we could see a significant downturn in American economy.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

While this prediction remains open for discussion, Kudlow hasn’t admitted anything else. Concerning these recent events, Trump hasn’t yet responded to his former employee’s admission on television. Whether or not the former President would react in such a manner remains unknown.

The former President is already amid a plethora of legal problems and is actively communicating with his legal team to solve them. Last year. Despite being eligible for the GOP debates, Trump confirmed that he’d not be showing up for any such event and is solely focused on promoting his campaign and battling out legal cases.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Even though he was strongly opposed by Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, both announced that they were ending their campaigns and endorsing Trump. This was another big victory for the former President.