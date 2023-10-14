Noah Cyrus Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Interview of Sister Miley Cyrus Saying "I Worry About Her"

Few families have captured the spotlight quite like the Cyrus family in the world of entertainment. From Miley Cyrus's chart-topping success to Noah Cyrus's music, they've created a clan noted for its talent and uniqueness. However, as the phrase goes, "fame comes at a cost," and in this case, it appears that cost may be familial problems, as a recent comment by Noah Cyrus reveals.

The claimed incident gained a lot of attention on social media and by multiple media outlets. The initial source of this instance is an old podcast interview from The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured Miley in September 2020. The story began when podcaster Joe Rogan brought up Noah's experience growing up in the shadow of her famous sister, Miley.

He inquired whether this had prevented Miley from pursuing a career in Hollywood, to which she replied, "You either go one way or the other," while revealing that her sister wanted a life in the limelight, as reported by Page Six. “She’s got a record out that I love called ‘The End of Everything’ … and it’s the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to,” she said.

Noah Cyrus comments under TikTok of her sister Miley Cyrus interview about growing up with a famous sister.



“The disrespect in this video...” pic.twitter.com/B19b1eVMfG — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) October 11, 2023

The story took an unexpected turn when Noah appeared to respond to this old interview in a TikTok comment. She wrote, "the disrespect in this video," leaving followers to guess who she was referring to. While it is unclear if she was referring to Rogan, Miley, or both, it certainly set the stage for further discussion.

Miley's statements, as recorded in the podcast, have generated debate. She called Noah an "emo kid" and implied that her younger sister's music reflected her sentiments for her. Noah has been candid about her hardships, especially growing up in the shadow of a mega-star like Miley. She has spoken about feeling overshadowed and how that affected her identity. Miley showed concern for Noah on the podcast, stating, "She’s dealing with it. But she’s only 20, so I worry about her."

In April, Tish Cyrus, the family's matriarch, announced her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, the patriarch. This revelation ended a nearly 30-year marriage, causing ripples of strain across the family. Tish later married actor Dominic Purcell in August. Noah and her brother Braison, in particular, chose not to attend their mother's wedding. They chose a different path, apparently in opposition to the shifting dynamics of the family.

Noah posted Instagram Stories during her mother's wedding that provided insight into her decision not to attend the ceremony. She documented her time with Braison, highlighting that he “flew out” especially to see her, as reported by BuzzFeed. In one instance, Noah even wore a t-shirt with their father's face on it, which some interpreted as a direct censure of their mother's union.

