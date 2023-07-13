Allison Dubois Recalled 'The Dinner Party From Hell' And Her Prediction of Kyle-Umansky's Split

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has its own share of juicy drama fueled with entertainment and emotion and featured some intense moments in the past. However, one such noteworthy episode that re-defined the show itself was 'The Dinner Party From Hell' episode which featured one of the most heated arguments on the show. Allison DuBois, an alum of the show expressed her thoughts on the specific episode all these years later to US Weekly.

The reality star is known for her precise prediction skills from when she had first predicted 13 years ago that Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky would part ways. The pair recently did but are reportedly not getting a divorce yet and are working on their marriage. Since DuBois was the one who predicted it in the past, she revealed her thoughts on the matter. She noted that although people are at present accusing her of being happy with her prediction, in reality, she's quite sad about the ordeal. "I know a lot of people thought I'd be happy about [being right] and actually I wasn't," claimed the reality star.

During the promotion of her podcast titled The Dead Life, on the 6th of July, DuBois shed some light on her psychic abilities. She elaborated more on the results than the abilities themselves and noted their accuracy. "These are the predictions that are made that sometimes make people unhappy that when they're confirmed it doesn't make you feel good," said DuBois. She then compared her skill to 'predicting a death'. "It's like predicting a death, but a death of a relationship," said DuBois.

DuBois recalled the famous episode, Dinner Party From Hell where she first had the premonition of the death of Richards' relationship with Umansky. In the episode, a few members of the cast were all gathered around a dinner table looking as glam as ever. When Richards decided to approach Dubois to predict the future of her relationship with Umansky. Shortly after, DuBois looks at Richards and declared that the two 'would not last'. And as predicted, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram claiming that they've split after 27 years of marriage.

On the matter, DuBois notes the exact words that she'd uttered during the whole ordeal and recalled telling Richards that Umansky wouldn't be able to 'emotionally sustain' her and that it would be the core reason that the two would fall apart. "I went back and I had to look at the words that I used at the time, that he will never emotionally fulfill her," said DuBois. Then she strongly claims that her stance on the matter remains unchanged. "I stand by that," claimed the reality star in conclusion with respect to recent events.

