Marla Maples Went Into Hiding for 2 Months After Public Revelation of Her Affair with Donald Trump

Few stories in the history of celebrity affairs have captured the public attention as intensely as the revelation of Marla Maples' affair with Donald Trump. On February 11, 1990, the saga began, launching Maples into a frenzy of media scrutiny and public attention. Let's take a look at the details of her two-month exile following the public revelation of her relationship with the business magnate and its impact on her life.

Marla Maples, who was born on October 27, 1963, in Cohutta, Georgia, rose to prominence as a beauty queen, television personality, model, singer, presenter, and actress. Her life took an unexpected turn when her affair with Donald Trump, who was then married to Ivana Trump, became public knowledge. The news effectively ended the Trumps' fairy-tale image as a power couple, sparking a media frenzy that Maples found overwhelming.

Maples sought refuge in a Southhampton beach house owned by one of Trump's friends as the media focused relentlessly on her. The place of refuge, however, quickly became a target for paparazzi and authorities, as reported by She Knows. She fled to Atlantic City, where Trump's bodyguards protected her at another estate owned by wealthy friends. Maples resorted to disguises, such as a red wig and a straw hat, to avoid the prying eyes of the press, going by the alias "Janie."

The media's relentless pursuit compelled Maples to take drastic measures. To escape the constant scrutiny, she traveled to Guatemala to volunteer for a charitable organization. This move reflected her determination to seek refuge from the whirlwind of public scrutiny. The lengths Maples went to avoid the prying eyes of the media highlighted the unusual circumstances surrounding her affair with Trump.

Maples' exile from public view was only temporary, as she eventually emerged to face the media storm. Maples publicly admitted her feelings for the married Trump in a much-anticipated interview with Diane Sawyer. This candid admission marked a turning point moment in the affair, with Maples opting to step into the spotlight rather than remain hidden. Her decision to go public triggered a period of increased publicity, placing her at the center of a controversial narrative.

Following her public admission, Maples faced a barrage of public scrutiny as she stood by Trump despite growing opposition. She persevered through the trying times, determined to reclaim her respect and ensure the safety of her family. Maples' unwavering support for Trump, even when the world seemed ready to condemn him, showed her dedication and loyalty. "I think that I’m first of all trying to gain respect back, make sure that my family is O.K.," she told of their relationship. "And I want to be strong for Donald, especially when the whole world is willing to bash him."

