Internet Recalls Bill Clinton's 'Ugly Sex Scandals' Amid Stormy Daniels' Testimony Against Trump

As Stormy Daniels recounted her 'sexual encounter' with former president Donald Trump on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the internet couldn't help but draw parallels with disgraced ex-President Bill Clinton. In her much-awaited testimony, the adult film star described salacious details of her affair with Trump which reminded netizens of Clinton's 'ugly sex scandals'.

The official Twitter handle of Steve Hilton, former political adviser and contributor for Fox News Channel, called out the double standards. "The hypocrisy of Democrats is real. They shamed and tried to silence Trump while ignoring Bill Clinton's sexual assault scandals." In a separate post, he continued, "They refuse to even acknowledge Clinton's scandals and continue to put him on a political pedestal."

User @JenniferEValent chimed, "I was disgusted by Bill Clinton's behavior. I'm disgusted by Donald Trump's behavior. See? It's not that hard, folks." @mmpadellan explained, "To the people trying to compare this Stormy Daniels case to Bill Clinton, you're way off base. This wasn't about sex. It's not about hush money. It's about election interference, plain and simple, the same thing Trump accuses everyone of." Another user, @jmhinsd, weighed in, "Clinton's impeachment wasn't about sex either, it was about lying to Congress." While @RealAutismSpeak pointed out the hypocrisy in Clinton's case, "They didn't ignore it, they CHEERED IT ON!" @GingerAZ77, contradicted, "No, they didn't 'cheer it on.' I didn't. It was gross and tacky. Clinton however did not try to steal an election."

User @Christi31370615 noted, "Clinton's scandals were about sex. Trump's are paying to hide facts to protect an election. Election interference. Totally different!" @SprowlsAmanda added, "100%. Cheaters. And many women, including me, were absolutely disgusted by Hillary for even standing by Clinton. Trump's level of creepiness is even more horrifying because he doesn't even accept responsibility or ask for forgiveness. It's a sick entitlement at his core."

The Republican front-runner who is currently facing 34 felony counts in the hush money trial has been accused of falsifying his financial records to hide a whopping $130,000, paid to Daniels before the 2016 elections. The payment made with the assistance of Trump's ex-fixer, Michael Cohen, was an attempt at buying Daniel's silence on the affair to prevent the story from hurting his campaign. Daniels aka Stephanie Gregory Clifford testified in the trial, spending five-long hours inside the Manhattan courtroom.

She detailed her 2006 meeting with Trump at a golf event, which was followed by an invitation to his penthouse room. Although the 2024 presidential hopeful has vehemently denied the allegations, the adult star recounted their intimate relationship which turned so explicit at one point that Judge Juan Merchan, had to cut her off, as per The New York Times.





She emerged from the bathroom at Trump's Lake Tahoe hotel room and found the now-77-year-old in his boxers and a T-shirt, "At first I was just startled, like a jump scare. I wasn't expecting someone to be there, especially minus a lot of clothing," CNN reported. Daniels recalled she blacked out after sharing the bed with the ex-president.

So far, the ex-publisher of National Enquirer, David Pecker, testified in the case and admitted to having buried the negative stories about Trump as part of a 'catch and kill scheme'. He worked alongside Trump's former attorney, Cohen to decide which stories to bury and which ones to amplify for the ex-president's 'good reputation'.