In the aftermath of troubled ex Ryan Edwards' release from prison, Teen Mom alum Maci Bookout took to Instagram to share an emotional quote about relationships, delving into her role as a "fixer" and the emptiness that often follows. In a poignant Instagram story, Bookout posted a message from a poetry account, accompanied by footage of the ocean and overlaid text. The quote conveyed her perennial role as a stepping stone, a fixer, a healer, and a layover for others in relationships. It eloquently expressed the toll of patching up others' emotional holes, only to be left feeling hollow herself.

Image Source: Instagram | @macideshanebookout

Also Read: Here's How 'The View' Host Joy Behar 'Mocked' Gen Zers and Asked Them to 'Get a Job'

"I've always been a stepping stone—the fixer, the healer, the pit stop, the layover. The one that people find and stay until I've patched all their holes and then go on their way, to love and live wholeheartedly," the quote began. "What people don't realize is that the patches they leave with are pieces of me, and I think that's why I feel so empty," as per The U.S. Sun reports. Bookout, 32, who shares a 15-year-old son, Bentley, with Edwards, has been married to Taylor McKinney since 2016, with whom she shares two more children. Her emotional post comes in the wake of Edwards' recent release from prison just before Christmas.

Teen Mom's troubled Ryan Edwards reunites with daughter Stella on her 4th birthday after he's released from prison earlyhttps://t.co/pBvBHFXGdJ — Anaya Anaya (@rgbtecho) January 7, 2024

Edwards, 36, who has a history of legal troubles, made it clear on Sunday that he is unapologetic for his past behavior. Sharing a motivational quote on his Instagram story, he asserted, "I am no longer apologizing for being me." The quote highlights his confrontational and bluntly honest nature, emphasizing his refusal to compromise his personality for the sake of others' feelings. Edwards' tumultuous journey, marked by legal issues related to drugs and harassment, saw an unexpected turn when Judge Gary Starnes ordered his early release from prison on December 23, weeks before the original release date of January 17. It was revealed that Edwards' probation on time served was revoked during a January 2 hearing, leading to reinstating his suspended sentence and "HCP Level 2."

Image Source: MTV

Also Read: Larsa Pippen Stands For Herself As Co-Star of “RHOM” Says She Was "Busy Kissing the Kardashians A**"

The court has imposed specific conditions on Edwards, including monthly Vivitrol shots, a home care package, random hair follicle tests, a comprehensive treatment plan, counseling sessions, and adherence to post-treatment requirements. His next hearing is scheduled for April 23, 2024. Despite the challenges, Edwards' fans showed support in the comments section, expressing joy at his reunion with his daughter and offering words of encouragement.

Meanwhile, Edwards' estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, who filed for divorce in February, cited his erratic and violent behavior as grounds for their separation, as per Page Six reports. She seeks primary residential parent status for their children, along with child support and alimony. In March 2018, the ex-reality TV personality faced arrest for probation violation related to heroin charges. This incident prompted Bookout, to secure a restraining order against him.

Also Read: Here's Who All Were Not Invited to 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Wedding

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Falsely Claims To Have Won the Iowa Caucuses Twice: "I’ve Never Seen Spirit Like This"

Hugh Jackman is Determined To Woo Back Estranged Wife Deborah-lee Furness After Separation