Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Lawmakers Effectively 'Served In War' During Capitol Riot

During an interview with Latino USA, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke about the Capitol riot and said that U.S. lawmakers had effectively "served in war," The Independent reported.
Ocasio-Cortez said the traumatizing event had significantly impacted the legislative process in United States Congress.
"After the 6th I took some time and it was really Ayanna Pressley when I explained to her what happened to me, like the day of, because I ran to her office and she was like, ‘you need to recognisz trauma’."