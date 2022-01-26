Is Anthony Edwards Expected To Play In Timberwolves-Blazers Game?

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Anthony Edwards had another impressive performance when they defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night at Target Center. In 31 minutes of action, the former No. 1 pick posted 25 points, four assists, and two steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. However, before the game ended, Edwards had an injury scare.

With over one minute left in the game, Edwards had a knee-to-knee collision with Nets rookie Day'Ron Sharpe.