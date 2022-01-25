Georgia Clergyman 'Imprisoned' 8 Disabled People In Basement

In reports released by authorities, the alleged couple have been leasing the above property for just over a year. It was in the basement of the property in which several individuals were being kept, and, as officials allege, without any option to leave.

The home in question is located in Griffin, just 40 miles south of state capital Georgia. The Griffin Police Department stated that within the basement was a door equipped with a deadbolt, used to imprison the individuals at certain times during the day.

It is alleged that the couple were in total control of the lives of the individuals. Notably, it has been alleged that the couple were receiving possession of the group's individual finances, medical benefits and medication, according to Fox News.

"It is both frightening and disgusting to see the degree to which these individuals have been taken advantage of by people who were in a position of trust," the City of Griffin Police Department said.