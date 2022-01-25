Mikaela Shiffrin Faces Personal Grief Going Into The Olympics

The upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will be a bittersweet time for Mikaela Shiffrin as she goes for gold while still grieving a devastating personal loss. The 26-year-old alpine skier is headed to the Games in February – her third after Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 – where she’s also hoping for her third gold to add to her slalom and giant slalom wins in her previous two Olympics.

But the Beijing Games may be the hardest one yet for the athlete as she’ll be missing the presence of her father, Jeff Shiffrin.