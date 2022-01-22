Vince McMahon's Insane 3am Workouts Detailed

Wrestling
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Vince_McMahon_(Dec_2008).jpg

Ian Carey

Vince McMahon will turn 77 years old this year but that doesn't stop the WWE Chairman from hitting the gym hard. McMahon, who was never shy about showing off his physique during the Attitude Era, keeps an insane workout schedule.

Earlier this year, WWE's corporate trainer published videos of McMahon training. The caption on the video detailed what McMahon did during the workout.

"We did leg press & hack squats before doing 20 reps with 5 plates on each side, 10 reps with 6, 5 reps with 7, before trying our 1RM: Total 22, 45 lb plates.”

Big E recently commented on McMahon's training schedule as well. Scroll down to reveal what he said.

The Latest

Aliyah Wants To Be The First Female Arab WWE Superstar To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia

First Look At Kate McKinnon As Carole Baskin In 'Joe vs. Carole'

Alex Murdaugh Given 23 More Charges—Including Stealing Funds From Deaf Quadriplegic

Man Sets Pregnant Girlfriend On Fire In Detroit

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Officially Renewed For Season 2

Vince McMahon's Workout Schedule Detailed By Big E

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:McMahon_and_Levesque.jpg

Former WWE Champion Big E recently detailed McMahon's insane workout schedule during an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw Podcast".

"He has a personal trainer and this poor guy. We have these long drives, pre-pandemic, and we'll get in around two or three in the morning and his personal trainer has been standing outside the whole time waiting for him because he'll come in and work out after shows and after long drives. This man is in his 70s and he's working out hard. He's a meathead in a way."

During an episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" earlier this year, Kurt Angle also spoke about Vince McMahon's training schedule.

Wrestling

Updated 2022 Royal Rumble Betting Odds Released

The latest betting odds for the 2022 Royal Rumble

By Ian Carey

Vince McMahon's Training Schedule As Detailed By Kurt Angle

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ron_Killings_%26_Vince_McMahon_laughing.jpg

On an episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle spoke about Vince McMahon's daily late-night workouts as well. According to the Olympic Gold Medalist, Vince McMahon would rent out entire gyms and work out from 2-4am.

“Sometimes at 1:00 in the morning, 1:30 in the morning Vince would call me and ask me if I’m okay, what I thought about the show that night,” he said. “Vince, when he gets done with the show, he wraps up the show, he gets in his limo, he goes to the hotel, and then they rent out a gym in that city and Vince works out from 2:00 to 4:00 in the morning."

"Then he goes back to the hotel, goes to sleep from 4:30 to 6:00, and then he wakes up again. He takes an hour and a half nap and that’s it. He’s a monster. He does that every day.”

Last year, former WWE Champion Sheamus also spoke about Vince McMahon's workout schedule. Scroll down to reveal what he said.

5 Predictions For WWE's 2022 Royal Rumble

Surprise Entrants Announced For The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble

Vince McMahon's Workout Schedule As Detailed By Sheamus

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Undertaker,_Vince_McMahon,_Brock_Lesnar,_%26_Sable_in_a_WWE_ring.JPG

During an interview with the website Joe, Sheamus detailed Vince McMahon's crazy workout regimen, noting that the WWE Chairman can squat even more than he can.

“The guy’s a machine, mate. I’ve heard stories of him squatting nearly 700 pounds. I can’t do that – I don’t think I’ve ever been able to squat 700 pounds! He’s insane in the gym, he’ll train sometimes at two o’clock in the morning."

Vince McMahon himself discussed his training schedule in-depth for his feature interview with Muscle and Fitness. Scroll down to reveal what he said.

Vince McMahon Details His Training Schedule

Vince McMahon spoke to Muscle & Fitness magazine in detail about his intense workout schedule. He was pushing 70 at the time of the interview, but even then he said he was still making gains in the gym.

"I'm still making gains," he said. "Very, very slow gains [laughs], but I am, and that’s something you can do for the rest of your life. If you train as a lifestyle, it helps you through everything. My training has evolved. When I worked out with [bodybuilder] Steve Stone, he had an old-school philosophy of just get the weight up. It doesn’t matter how you do it, just get it up. And with that philosophy I got a personal best of a 700-pound squat for three reps when I was 60-something, and that was after a double quad tear. "

Perhaps we'll even see the chairman back in a WWE ring someday.

Read Next

Must Read

Megan Thee Stallion Promotes ‘Lick’ In Bikini

Noah Cyrus Shows Gratitude In Bikini

Kendall Jenner Braves The Cold In Bikini

Get To Know Nastia Liukin Via This Q&A On Instagram Stories

Kendall Jenner Earns Cash In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.