Vince McMahon's Insane 3am Workouts Detailed

Vince McMahon will turn 77 years old this year but that doesn't stop the WWE Chairman from hitting the gym hard. McMahon, who was never shy about showing off his physique during the Attitude Era, keeps an insane workout schedule.

Earlier this year, WWE's corporate trainer published videos of McMahon training. The caption on the video detailed what McMahon did during the workout.

"We did leg press & hack squats before doing 20 reps with 5 plates on each side, 10 reps with 6, 5 reps with 7, before trying our 1RM: Total 22, 45 lb plates.”

Big E recently commented on McMahon's training schedule as well. Scroll down to reveal what he said.