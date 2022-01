It seems like a day doesn't go by without an NFL player getting on the wrong side of the law.

This time, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was the one who stole the news, as he got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend and ended up in jail.

The defender was charged with a misdemeanor charge for total property damage of $225 for breaking a vacuum cleaner, cellphone screen protector, humidifier, a wall, and a door frame during the argument.