James Harden 'Excited For The Challenge' With Nets While Kevin Durant Is Sidelined By Injury

After undergoing an MRI, Durant was diagnosed with a sprained MCL of his left knee that is expected to put him on the sideline for at least four to six weeks. Luckily, Dr. Justen Elbayer, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at NYU Langone Health, told the New York Post that Durant's injury won't require surgery and is set to heal on its own.

Though he's still expected to miss plenty of games, Durant could return to the court before the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.