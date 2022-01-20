James Harden 'Excited For The Challenge' With Nets While Kevin Durant Is Sidelined By Injury

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season with the "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets have emerged as one of the top favorites to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the 2022 NBA championship title. Unfortunately, since the season started, the Nets continue to be haunted by injuries. The Nets may have finally allowed Kyrie Irving to rejoin the team but after only playing two games with their "Big 3," they lost another member of their superstar trio to an injury.