A Texas grandmother was shot on Saturday while trying to protect her coworker from a robber.

The incident took place when two people drove up to the Cracker Barrel, with one of them getting out of the passenger side of the car to steal the purse of an employee who was outside of the restaurant.

An associate manager at the restaurant, identified as 59-year-old Robin Baucom, opened the door to help and let the employee inside. She was then shot.

