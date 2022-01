The Dallas Cowboys' season came to an early end, as they couldn't keep up with the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

Mike McCarthy's team had a shot at tying the game and even winning, but he called a QB Draw with no timeouts left.

The Cowboys tried to line up quickly and blocked the official from touching the football as the rules state. The game was over and fans were far from satisfied with the referees, throwing thrash at them from the stands.