Willem Dafoe is set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on January 29 and he will be joined by Katy Perry as the musical guest.

The 66-year-old actor, who is a four-time Oscar nominee, has never hosted SNL before. His reprisal of Green Goblin in _Spider-Man: No Way Home_has put him back in the spotlight, making it the perfect time to kick-off his SNL appearance.

