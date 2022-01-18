Florida Cop Grabs Fellow Officer By Throat After She Pulls Him Off Suspect

A veteran police officer in Sunrise, Florida was caught on video grabbing a fellow cop by the throat after she tried to pull him away from a handcuffed suspect.

Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease, 46, and several other officers were arresting a man outside a Shop & Save convenience store on November 19 for aggravated battery when the dispute took place.

According to police bodycam footage, which was only released last week, Pullease assaulted a fellow officer because she tried to stop him from using pepper spray.