UCLA Grad Stabbed To Death, Father Blames Politicians

Damir Mujezinovic

Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) grad student, was stabbed to death while working at Croft House on North La Brea Avenue.

Kupfer was alone in the high-end furniture store on January 13, when a "random maniac" walked into the store and stabbed her to death.

The unknown suspect, who appears to be homeless, fled through the back door and calmly walked down an alley after slaying the girl, according to surveillance camera footage.

Read more about this disturbing murder below.

Brianna Kupfer Murdered

A customer discovered Kupfer's lifeless body around 20 minutes after she was murdered.

As reported by The New York Post, co-owner of the Croft House furniture store Riley Rea said Kupfer had been working there for just over a year.

"I’m absolutely devastated for her and her family. It just seems so disgusting and unexpected. Really there are no words to say how shocked we are to lose such a wonderful person," Rea said.

It remains unclear what the suspect's motive may have been.

Suspect

[Fox 11 Los Angeles][YouTube]

According to Dr. Jennifer Botelho, the owner of a nearby chiropractic office, the man who killed Kupfer walked into her office shortly before killing her.

“He came in and asked a couple of questions: ‘Do you do orthopedics here?’ What kind of care we provide, and then he left. So he was just here for a few minutes,” Botelho told CBSLA.

The unknown suspect last seen on surveillance footage wearing a dark hoody, sunglasses, skinny jeans and dark shoes, and a white N-95 face mask.

Brianna's Dad Slams Politicians

In an interview with Fox News, Brianna's father Todd Kupfer, 60, blamed politicians for what happened to his daughter.

"Crime is truly spiking, and we have a lot of criminals on the streets that shouldn’t be out," Kupfer told the outlet.

"We have a lot of politicians that somehow forgot about people and think the key to getting elected is to support the lowest rung of our society and to give them rights and somehow that’s the answer to getting votes," the grieving father added.

'She Was A Kind Soul'

Struggling to hold back tears, Todd said his daughter "was a kind soul and always was trying to make herself better and everything around her better."

"She liked fun clothes and thought they said something about people's personalities. She wanted to create a clothing line. She was the kind of person we need on this Earth. She was strong and vivacious," Todd said.

"We need to champion [my daughter] as a beacon of what's wrong and make sure that people recognize that -- because it could be their children next, and it's just an impossible price to pay," he added.

