UCLA Grad Stabbed To Death, Father Blames Politicians

Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) grad student, was stabbed to death while working at Croft House on North La Brea Avenue.

Kupfer was alone in the high-end furniture store on January 13, when a "random maniac" walked into the store and stabbed her to death.

The unknown suspect, who appears to be homeless, fled through the back door and calmly walked down an alley after slaying the girl, according to surveillance camera footage.

