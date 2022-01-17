'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns Pantless

thylane blondeau
Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Thylane Blondeau, the "World's Most Beautiful Girl," is stunning in new photos. The 20-year-old French beauty continues to prove her social media sensation status, with her latest post coming for her 4.9 million Instagram followers and with a #pantless.

Thylane, fresh from attending singer Miley Cyrus' Miley's New Year's Ever bash in Miami, FL, was back to the day job - her photos came shouting out lingerie brand Etam. In 2021, Thylane announced she'd partnered up with the label. See the photos below.

Stuns In Only A Sweater

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the photo, one opening a gallery of images. Thylane posed resting her peachy rear against a couch edge - the Aix-en-Provence native went pants-free, rocking black undies and a nautical striped sweater.

Further images showed the beauty in a sheer bra and high-waisted shorts, with the bombshell vibe alive and well. Blondeau closed with a snap of herself in satin shorts and a knitted sweater as she raised the top slightly. "@etam," she wrote. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

World

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Named 'The French Bella Hadid'

The Many Faces Of Thylane Blondeau

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Blondeau had posted with major Etam action back in October 2021 and from the runway while in feather undies. The Parisian-based star told her followers:

"Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages."

Thylane has also been fronting Italian brand Fendi's #Peekaboo campaign, joining stars including model Olivia Culpo and actress Ruby Rose. She also holds an ambassador status with Cacharel fragrances.

Thylane Blondeau Showcases Acting Talent In Short Film

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Fan Nickname

Shutterstock | 842245

Thylane, worshipped by her fanbase, has a nickname for those following her on social media. Speaking to Frivolette, the star spoke of being an online sensation, stating:

"You know, this does not affect me in any way. I'm still young, I'm pleased. And I try to do everything for my "Thylaners". I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages." The model is followed by stars including actress Bella Thorne and reality star Lisa Rinna.

Celebrity Style Icons

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:ThylaneBlondeau2018.jpg

Thylane has her eye on her Hollywood. When asked who her style icons are, she quickly name-dropped supermodel sister duo Bella and Gigi Hadid, stating: "Bella and Gigi Hadid - these are my sources of fashion inspiration. And I'm looking for my style. Rather, I'm seventeen and I'm trying to find my own style. I'll launch my own brand in September and you'll see."

Blondeau does, indeed, have a brand. No Smile is her trendy clothing line, named after her signature poker face.

