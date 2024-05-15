Fox News' Laura Ingraham Scolded by Officials for Using Binoculars at Trump's Trial: "Ma’am. Hello!"

Laura Ingraham, the host of the Fox News show The Ingraham Angle, gave her audience a review of the recent trial of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Ingraham was among several other people who attended day 17 of Trump's criminal trial in New York. But what was actually peculiar was the fact that Ingraham brought binoculars to the courtroom. The Daily Beast reported that although the use of such devices is not 'strictly' prohibited, they are 'banned' when evidence is being shown to the jury.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan

The outlet also pointed out that it was during the evidence when the Fox News host decided to use them. Despite being asked to stop and despite the efforts of several court officers to get her attention, Ingraham continued to use the binoculars. Officials shouted, “Ma’am! You can’t use binoculars. No binoculars, ma’am. Ma’am. Hello!” After this, she kept the binoculars aside. The 60-year-old commentator seemed preoccupied for much of the afternoon, presumably crafting her opening monologue for that evening's episode of The Ingraham Angle. Furthermore, Ingraham had already been told many times not to use her cell phone openly when in court.

Binoculars are banned when evidence is being shown before being presented to the jury—which is when FOX News Laura Ingraham whipped them out.

Court officers:

“Ma’am! You can’t use binoculars. No binoculars, ma’am. Ma’am. Hello!”

Ingraham let out a huff & threw the binoculars down — Larry Nuosce (@nuosce) May 15, 2024

Similar issues have been the main topic of disagreement in Justice Juan Merchan's courtroom over the last weeks. Although the judge mostly allowed journalists to use their laptops and phones from the overflow room, two persons were kicked out of the court for taking photos on their phones. The main event that took place on Tuesday was Daniels' long-awaited testimony.

Ingraham was also in the spotlight for the wrong reasons on the first day of Trump's trial. She had made remarks to millions of Fox News viewers about Trump's interactions with Stormy Daniels that were not received well. As reported by Raw Story, she said, "Stormy Daniels thought she had leverage over Trump back in 2016, and she used that leverage to extract some money. Like other politicians who had made embarrassing mistakes, Donald Trump was apparently trying to get that episode behind him."

More recently, after attending a session of Trump's ongoing hush money trial, Ingraham shared her impressions of the courtroom atmosphere with her audience on The Ingraham Angle. As reported by Mediaite, she said, “First, let’s take some quick takes on the atmosphere in the courtroom today, where I was, and to give you a sense of what the GOP frontrunner has been dealing with these past three weeks. The air is musty; the floors are old, tan brown linoleum – remember those? – and the benches hard oak, with a stress on the word hard.” Ingraham also hinted that there might be at least two, possibly up to four, jurors who are not inclined to find Trump guilty.