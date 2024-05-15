CNN Fact Checker Goes Through ‘Endless’ List of Lies Trump Told at His NJ Rally: “I’ve Been Busy!”

CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checked the recent claims made by former President, Donald Trump. Trump veered off into various topics and issues during his rally in Wildwood over the weekend. Dale highlighted 26 false claims from Trump's speech during Monday night's segment of CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip and co-host Laura Coates. Philip began by stating, "Now, before Donald Trump sat in the courthouse today to face his nemesis, he spent the weekend at the Jersey Shore holding a rally and telling, well, a lot of lies! CNN’s Daniel Dale is with us to fact-check. Daniel, you’ve been busy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

Dale responded, “I’ve been busy. I counted at least 26 false claims in this one rally speech. I’m going to take a deep breath. Let’s try to go through them all. So Trump said Democrats rigged the 2020 election. We know that’s a flat-out lie. Trump said Joe Biden cheats on election. Another lie." He continued, "Trump said he’s leading in, quote, 'every single poll'. He leads in many polls, betrayals, and a whole bunch of others. Trump said he won South Carolina by 40 or 50 points. That’s not true in any primary or general election. Trump said Biden-era jobs numbers are rigged. They simply are not."

“I’ve been busy!” CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale tackles all the lies (26 of them!) Donald Trump told during his New Jersey rally, and the list seemingly never ends. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/gP8fsJ7qpv — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 14, 2024

As reported by Mediaite, Dale added, “He claimed that inflation under Biden has been 50 percent...total inflation has been roughly 20 percent. Trump said the price of bacon under Biden is up 79 percent. It’s about 13 percent. Trump said New Jersey has the highest electricity cost in the country. Not even close to true." He further pointed out the inconsistencies in Trump's claims about California gas prices, the number of soldiers in South Korea, the total distance of the border wall, and the ongoing criminal trial. He added, "Trump said Biden’s Oval Office is surrounded by fascists. Just made up. It’s fiction."

Additionally, addressing Trump's remarks about migration, Dale asserted, "He said millions of migrants from prisons and mental institutions are entering the country. That’s more fiction. He said foreign leaders in Africa and Asia are emptying their prisons to send prisoners here to the U.S. as migrants on purpose. Also fiction." The list went on and on until Philips interjected, "That is oldie but goodie. Daniel, take a sip of water...You know what, you said a lot of very important things, but I can’t get over the one about the price of bacon. It’s just very weird."

Donald Trump addresses the media outside a Manhattan court following the conclusion of his hush money trial for the day. CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checks his statements. #CNN #News pic.twitter.com/o0biGvZ54J — TheDone (@TrendVibesHQ) May 8, 2024

Trump's attempts to win over the masses by telling lies have become common knowledge and CNN has made a name for fact-checking Trump's claims and declarations. In December 2019, they stated that the most noticeable trait of his presidency was the non-stop lying, reportedly making more than 2,700 false claims that year.