Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Faces Wrath After Being Declared Delinquent

Despite being declared delinquent by the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation is still considered to be in "good standing." However, it currently faces restrictions on fundraising activities as it has failed to submit an annual report or pay its annual registration fees to the state of California.

As per a source familiar with the matter per People, who requested anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly, the organization did pay its registration fees via a physical check, but the intended party did not receive it. A spokesperson for the foundation shared, "We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and by the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing." Furthermore, the California Attorney General's office stated, "After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organization is current and in good standing," to confirm the update. The California state tax filing, along with the renewal and necessary payment, was dispatched and successfully received by the California Attorney General's Office. The documents were delivered punctually via tracked mail, ensuring their timely receipt.

Online charity registration records accessed by USA Today revealed that the organization received a delinquency notice on May 3 due to "failure to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees." The records indicate that the organization's most recent renewal occurred on May 15, 2023. During this delinquency period, the charity is unable to request or remit funds, and it may face potential penalties or risk having its registration suspended or revoked. The Attorney General of California, Rob Bonta, issued a delinquency notice on May 3 to the Archewell Foundation on behalf of the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers. According to the document obtained, the organization is designated as delinquent with the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit necessary annual report(s) and/or renewal fees. The letter stated, "An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds."

It further stated, "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry. Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed." The letter dated May 3, issued by the Attorney General via the California Department of Justice, indicates that the foundation's registered address is in Beverly Hills, California, approximately two hours away from the residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito.