Jurors Will ‘Take Notice’ of Melania’s Absence at Hush Money Trial, Former Trump Official Says

Sarah Matthews, a former staffer in Donald Trump's administration, revealed that she thought it was significant that Melania Trump was continually absent for her husband's hush money/election interference criminal trial. On CNN, Matthews talked about the bombshell testimonies of adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, part of which suggested that the former president didn't care how Melania would respond to information about his adultery.

The former First Lady not coming out to support her husband at the trial serves to reinforce the testimony of these two witnesses, Matthews thinks, per Raw Story. "It flies in the face of Trump's defenses that he was solely concerned with the opinion of his wife," said Matthews. "And what I will say too, is that I think the biggest piece of evidence is that Melania Trump isn't here. She's not going to be probably attending the trial and I think that the jury is going to take notice of that."

Melania's absence is also being felt outside of the courtroom, Matthews continued. "She hasn't even supported him on the campaign trail," she noted. "So I definitely would not really expect her to show up and be in the courtroom, especially when all of these kinds of salacious details are coming out. But I do think that the jury is going to take notice of that and I don't think that bears well for him."

Cohen stated during his May 13 testimony that Trump dismissed worries about Melania learning about his extramarital relationships. "'Don't worry,' he goes, 'how long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long.' He wasn’t thinking about Melania. This was all about the campaign," Cohen remarked, causing Trump to grin and shake his head in the courtroom, CNN reported.

Through his testimony, Cohen made it clear that Trump was only considering his campaign and had no regard for Melania. Daniels's testimony also demonstrated Trump's lack of interest. Daniels added that when she inquired about Melania, Trump told her that it didn't matter. “Oh don’t worry about that, we don’t sleep in the same room,” Trump reportedly said to her, ABC News reported.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former friend and aide, also opened up recently about whether she thinks Melania would show up to support Donald Trump, Newsweek reported. "I don't think we're going to see Melania Trump accompany Donald to court," Wolkoff shared. "Melania is Melania's own person. In regards, again, to a marriage that you want to consider to be something that most people are trying to still understand, don't," she told CNN. "I do not see her supporting him this way... I think you can feel that humiliation without having to put yourself in front of the cameras. Everything Melania does is staged," Wolkoff said.