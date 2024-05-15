When Ex-President Donald Trump Boasted That His Daughter Ivanka Trump Created "Millions of Jobs"

The doting father Donald Trump boastfully claimed that his beloved daughter and former senior adviser Ivanka Trump generated "millions of jobs" while addressing the US governors in 2019. However, the former president failed to explain how she achieved the figure and verified the data, so to speak.

"My daughter has created millions of jobs. I don't know if anyone knows that, but she's created millions of jobs," bragged the proud father while giving a speech at the bipartisan National Governor's Association at the White House, per CNN. Ivanka's stint in the Oval Office began in 2017 before she decided to quit her "political career."

Although the significant increase in the work had no factual proof, he continued to assert that a year prior (in 2018), his administration created the National Council for the American Worker which was co-chaired by Ivanka along with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross with a goal to ask companies in the US generate more work across all age groups. According to the White House, the council is committed "to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill American workers from high school age to near-retirement."

The now-77-year-old added, "We've gained commitments from private sector leaders to hire and train more than 6.5 million Americans. Think of it: 6.5 million. And these are jobs that, for the most part, would not have happened." Meanwhile, Ivanka herself spoke about the unbelievable spike in American employment on X, formerly Twitter.

The now-42-year-old wrote, "Historic low unemployment rates have created opportunity for millions of Americans. A record 73% of people who previously were out of work and not looking for a job, came OFF of the sidelines and into the workforce in Q4 2018." In a subsequent post, she added, "This is the highest share of people entering our labor force from the sidelines EVER!"

CNN's Senior Economics Writer Lydia DePillis dissected the claimed data and found it rather exaggerated. Firstly, the council didn't mention any "goals achieved" per se. Instead, it talked about being committed to "new opportunities over the next five years." Secondly, the vision spoke more about training programs to enhance an individual's skillset rather than landing them jobs.

Lastly, the skeptics found out that the existing companies had already been planning to train people before Ivanka's pledge. For instance, Walmart previously pledged to coach people as part of its Walmart Academies which has already been in the business of training employees since 2016. The Associated Builders and Contractors had similar projects.

However, later, in the year, in November 2019, the Republican front-runner asserted the same narrative without facts once again. He said at the Economic Club of New York, that an unelected government official Ivanka, was the force behind creating 14 million jobs, as per The Guardian. "When she started this two and half years ago, her goal was 500,000 jobs," said the ex-commander-in-chief. "She's now created 14m jobs."

When the Republican front-runner failed to prove his claims, a White House spokesperson blamed the media for "misconstruing the President's words."