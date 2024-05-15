Netizens Mercilessly Troll King Charles Over Post-Coronation Portrait: 'Looks Like He’s in Hell'

The internet sizzled with sarcasm directed at the British monarch, King Charles III, as he unveiled his post-coronation royal portrait on Tuesday, May 14. The portrait of the 75-year-old British royalty is the brainchild of Jonathan Yeo and was unveiled at Buckingham Palace and was commissioned in 2020 to commemorate the monarch, marking 50 years as a member of the Draper's Company in 2022, according to the NY Times. However, the fiery red portrait surprised netizens, who speculated the reason behind the choice of color.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Richard Pohle

Many took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the artwork. User @JustGmaMichelle wrote, "I prefer the artist's previous Duchess and Duke paintings. This one looks like KC is standing in fire. Not a regal portrait of a King that I imagined. Just my opinion, of course. I guess if the royal family likes it, that's all that matters." Another user, @MailePRMedia, chimed, "Who’s horrendous idea was red on red?" On Instagram, one person opined, "I’m sorry but his portrait looks like he’s in hell. 🔥"

King Charles has unveiled the first official portrait of himself since his coronation.



It is the ugliest thing I have ever seen…



pic.twitter.com/yzKOcIfCy5 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 14, 2024

Meanwhile, others deemed the red portrait as a symbol of bloodshed. Some claimed it was a reflection of the loss of lives in the Middle East, whereas others said the painter was on 'team Diana.' @zeeniaengineer suggested, "The red represents Diana's blood." Reiterating similar concerns, @paigeepee echoed, "Painter is team Diana for sure." Another user commented, "Does that mean that he knows he's going to hell for the way he treated Diana? I'm asking for a friend." Others shared their curiosity about the lone butterfly in the frame: "Putting in the butterfly in the portrait to make it seem less sinister is crazy, lol."

I prefer the artist's previous Duchess and Duke paintings. This one looks like KC is standing in fire.



Not a regal portrait of a King that I imagined. Just my opinion, of course. I guess if the royal family likes it, that's all that matters. — Michelle (@JustGmaMichelle) May 14, 2024

The artist, Yeo, expressed his gratitude for the honor of being chosen for the task. He shared, "It was a privilege and pleasure to have been commissioned by The Drapers’ Company to paint this portrait of His Majesty The King, the first to be unveiled since his Coronation. When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed."

Who approved King Charles III’s new portrait cuz it looks like he’s in hell?! pic.twitter.com/sxbZRytXeL — Kristen Van Nest ✍️ Author of WHERE TO NEST (@KristenVanNest) May 14, 2024

As reported by AP News, he added, "I do my best to capture the life experiences and humanity etched into any individual sitter’s face, and I hope that is what I have achieved in this portrait. To try and capture that for His Majesty The King, who occupies such a unique role, was both a tremendous professional challenge and one which I thoroughly enjoyed and am immensely grateful for." The 8ft 15in. by 6ft 15in. painting incorporated traditional elements like the military outfit of the Welsh Guards to serve as a reminder of the King's crucial role as the Regimental Colonel in 1975.