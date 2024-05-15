Mauricio, Kyle Richards’ Estranged Husband, Moved Out While She Was Away: “Everything Was So Quiet”

Kyle Richards is talking candidly about her separated spouse Mauricio Umansky moving out of their family home. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was questioned by presenter Jackie Schimmel on the May 14th edition of the Bitch Bible podcast over rumors that Mauricio had just relocated from their Encino home. The real estate tycoon eventually moved out of their Los Angeles home and into his new West Hollywood bachelor pad, Richards just confirmed.

As reported by People, Richards called the whole relocating 'weird' and added, "I always knew when that day came it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden. And that’s exactly what happened." Richards who shares daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16 with Umansky said she was initially taken aback by her estranged husband's absence. She said, "I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household. I've got six dogs right now. I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going around at my house. The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I as like, 'everything's so quiet.' I was like where is everybody, what’s going on? And it just sort of dawned on me."

PageSix: Kyle Richards confirms Mauricio Umansky moved out of their house while she was out of town. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/8xuDahkHNB — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) May 14, 2024

Another daughter of the pair bid farewell to the family home earlier this year. She added, "Alexia [Umansky] moved out recently which is also strange." Richards said, "It's an adjustment for sure," with Mauricio and Alexia now out of the home. Though adjusting to their new normal is still challenging, She now views her and Mauricio's breakup after almost three decades as a success rather than a setback. She added, "I was very proud of my marriage and my family that we built. It was hard for me to finally get to a place where I could say, 'This was a success, no matter what.'"

Following 27 years of marriage, Richards and Umansky split in July 2023. They spoke about the separation on social media afterward. As reported by US Weekly, the duo released a joint statement, "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

It was at the RHOBH season 13 reunion that Richards first disclosed Umansky's intention to move out earlier this year. Richards said that she would never disclose the 'true reason' why they split up, with the whole season centered on the highs and lows of their marriage. As reported by ET, she said, "With any marriage, there's issues that you have that come up. You get busy, you've got kids... I'm working, I'm being a mommy, doing all that, it gets put aside... Some of the issues never went away. They were never really worked on." When questioned about why she is refusing to say why they split up, she stated, "Because it's nobody's f**king business."