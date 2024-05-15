Here's Why 'The Voice' Fans Think Gwen Stefani Threw This Contestant 'Under The Bus'

Fans of The Voice dislike the program because they are fed up with Gwen Stefani's decisions. It's gotten to the point that some people are declaring they will stop watching the show altogether. Watchers chastised Gwen for "hurting" Tanner Massey, one of her candidates, on Monday's broadcast of The Voice. Tanner was knocked out in the nick of time, missing his last chance to stay on the program. However, some believe that Gwen set him up for failure by selecting a tune that was too high for his vocal range.

One viewer wrote on Twitter, "Gwen is trying SO hard not to say "That sucked." But the more she talks in circles, the more it becomes obvious to everyone — including Tanner — that it was awful." Another tweeted, "Why did Gwen just throw one of her Team members, Tanner Massey, under the bus, stating he was out of tune?? Guess we see see sided with Kara!" A third one wrote, "That was rough. I didn’t agree with Gwen picking Tanner. He wasn’t ready." A fourth one questioned Gwen's coaching, "Makes me wonder what Gwen is coaching them on. Both Kara and Tanner were so off pitch (far more than any contestant on any other team)." The former member of No Doubt also sparked controversy online when she chose a song for Tanner during a previous round, drawing accusations of bias. Tanner sang Thnks fr th Mmrs by Fall Out Boy, a rock band that included Chance as a guest coach, for Gwen. In a pre-recorded session, the Rapper acknowledged that the song was "hard" to sing.

On the November 27th episode, Gwen's crew was reportedly divided in half, according to The Sun. Tanner Massey, Kara Tenae, and Bias made up the last members of her team. Fans of the venerable series, however, didn't seem to be expecting or even wanting this. Viewers quickly voiced their disgust for Gwen's choices once she eliminated the other half of the Team, and they did not hold back. One fan tweeted, "I’m sorry but Gwen what were you thinking, how could you not keep rudi and lennon?! they were both were so much better than all the people gwen chose." A second wrote, "I AM SO MAD RN BOYCOTT TEAM GWEN." Another user said, "Can the voice get rid of Gwen Stefani????" But since Gwen rejoined the program, fans of The Voice have been critical of her. She took over after her husband, Blake Shelton, chose to leave the competition series after more than 20 seasons. On the other hand, Gwen has been open and honest with her followers about her battles to go on, even in the face of criticism over her participation in The Voice. She released a behind-the-scenes video before the performance in October. She acknowledged that she was beginning to feel the strain of having to appear on the program. She said in the video, "Big day today – battles. I'm getting freaked out on what I'm gonna do. How do you choose?"

