Internet Reacts as Mitt Romney Reveals Why He Will Not Vote for Trump: "A Line I Cannot Cross"

When asked if he would consider backing former president Donald Trump's run for the White House again, Utah senator, Mitt Romney, said he would prefer to vote with his conscience. As per MSNBC, citing a court's conclusion that the Republican leader sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s, Romney, who voted twice to convict Trump on articles of impeachment, is refusing to vote for the GOP frontrunner in 2024. “I will not be voting for former President Trump. I must admit that I find sexual assault to be a line I will not cross in the people I select to be my president,” he told reporters gathered at the Utah capitol, in February.

“We have a guy running for president who was found guilty of sexual assault. Call me old fashioned but I kind of draw the line at that,” he added. Netizens had mixed reactions to his remarks. Some criticized his decision while others lauded the same. @patmccormick tweeted, "No such thing as 'Republican voters against Trump.'" Taking a dig at President Joe Biden, @tonyaphi1 countered, "Interesting, I wonder what his position is when it comes to visitors to Epstein Island. If not voting for Trump is he voting for the old guy who showered with his young daughter at an age she felt was inappropriate? Republicans haven’t counted on this man for a long time but one might have had the hope that he would at least vote for decency as opposed to pedophilia, child sex trafficking and you know…all of the other things that seem to follow our current administration."

User @thesnawn echoed on Twitter, "So pedophile is okay, but unfounded claims with no evidence is where he draws the line. Okay!! Come clean what do they have on you?" Meanwhile, @karenjacksol praised the senator. "It continues to baffle me that so many women don’t find sexual assault a red line when choosing their next president. Thank you Senator @MittRomney."

As the debate online, continued, @AndrewArbogast lauded, "Mitt Romney is one of the few Republican congressmen standing up against Trump not blindly supporting him. I respect Romney for following beliefs, Country over Party or Person!" @BatliwalaBrandy chimed, "Thank you @SenatorRomney. You may not be appreciated by your party for your integrity but you should know...others...do." As per The Hill, Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages by a Manhattan jury last year after it was determined that Trump had sexually assaulted and defamed her. In addition, a New York jury last month ruled that Trump must reimburse Carroll $83 million for defamatory remarks he made about her.

Romney had asserted that Trump is "dangerous for the country" and has "authoritarian rulings in interests." As per NBC News, Romney also stated, “I’m not going to describe who I’ll rule out other than President Trump,” when asked if he supports Biden. “I think we agree that we have looked at his behavior, and his behavior suggests that this is a person who will impose his will if he can, on the judicial system on the legislative branch, and the entire nation,” Romney concluded about Trump.