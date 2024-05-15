American PAC Releases New Clip Saying Supporters Got ‘Played’ by Trump: “Suckers”

A few days back, an advertisement by VoteVets, a liberal veterans PAC, sent shock waves in Pennsylvania markets as it aimed at former President Trump’s controversial remarks about veterans. The 60-second ad, slated to air during the NFL conference championship game, features Gold Star parents passionately defending their fallen children and condemning Trump’s derogatory comments.

The ad begins with a poignant scene at a military cemetery, setting the tone for the emotional narrative that follows. Overlaying the somber imagery is a quote attributed to Trump; "Why should I go to that cemetery, it's filled with losers." This quote, reportedly from a canceled visit to a World War I cemetery in France, ignited outrage when first reported by the media, a claim corroborated by John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff.

Following this introduction, the ad shifts focus to Gold Star parents, individuals who have lost children in service to their country. They adamantly reject Trump’s characterization of veterans as "losers" and "suckers," emphasizing the honor and sacrifice their children made for their nation.

"My stepson was not a loser," one parent declares, echoing the sentiments of others who reject Trump's disparaging remarks. The ad features testimonials from parents of Lance Cpl. Alexander Scott Arredondo and Sgt. James Anthony Ayube II, highlighting their sons' ultimate sacrifice in Iraq and Afghanistan, respectively.

Another parent remarks, “My son, Sgt. James Anthony Ayube II, gave his life in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2010. … That is something Donald Trump will never know.” The emotional impact of the ad culminates in a powerful message directed at Trump: "My message to Donald Trump is this, you have no right. You're the real loser here," as reported by The Hill.

As per NBC News, VoteVets’ decision to launch this ad marks the origin of their efforts in the 2024 election cycle. As a prominent player in political spending, the group’s message carries weight, especially among voters who prioritize issues related to veterans and military service. In response to the ad, Rep. Brian Mast, representing the Veterans for Trump Coalition, criticized VoteVets as a "shill" group, dismissing the ad as "vile" and refuting the claims made against Trump. He said, “First and foremost, it cites a refuted claim debunked by senior officials who were in the room years ago. Recycling this fake news is made worse by exploiting the pain of family members of fallen soldiers.”

People on social media were buzzing with their opinions on such ads, one user wrote, "I'm exhausted from all of Donald Trump's incessant whining. But here we go again for another day of it. Bring on Michael Cohen with some truth telling... and then wait for Donald Trump's head to explode. #MichaelCohen" Echoing the similar emotion another user added, "it is VERY telling that there were NO Black Americans featured and definitely NOT Black women!!" However, some of Trump's supporters were not happy with these rationales, with one rebutting, "This will persuade 0 people and the fact that you thought it might is hilarious." Another chimed in, "Never stop supporting Trump. No more socialists in office!"