Social Media Gives Donald Trump Even More Embarrassing Nicknames for Dozing off Again at Trial

As the contentious hush money criminal trial against former president Donald Trump progresses, he has gained notoriety for nodding off in court. On Tuesday, May 14, reporters in the courtroom said that Trump appeared to have fallen asleep for several minutes during his attorney Todd Blanche's cross-examination of the prosecution's star witness, Michael Cohen; Trump's defense attorney Susan Necheles had to wake him up. As such, social media users slammed him for repeatedly sleeping in court with various nicknames.

Since Donald fell asleep in court again, maybe he should borrow a CPAP mask from Hannibal Lecter. #DonSnoreleone #SleepyDon — The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) May 14, 2024

Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of Midas Touch Network, slammed Trump on X, formerly Twitter, with the hilarious nickname Don Snoreleone, a play on the Godfather series' crime family patriarch, Don Corleone, played by Marlon Brando. Many others branded him with similar funny nicknames. A user called Trump 'Orange Droolius,' while another took a shot at the politician with 'Rip van Stinkhole.' Chiming in, another user branded him 'Ripoff Van Wrinkle.'

Republican Moses will be in court today to support the Orange Messiah on trial for election subversion.



Hopefully Don Snoreleone is awake long enough to acknowledge his act of fealty. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) May 14, 2024

Many users were shocked by reports of Trump's constant dozing off, questioning whether he was even taking the trial seriously. A user commented, "Only someone with no conscience could fall asleep at their criminal trial." Another questioned, "Why is the media not highlighting that Sleepy Don is not well? What is wrong with him? Time to go full press on pointing out Trump’s declining health. He is clearly not capable of staying awake. What is wrong with Sleeping Don? Dementia most likely. Crooked Don is ill."

I agree with calling out toxic behavior. These nicknames perfectly capture Trump's offensive and damaging persona — HerHera (@HeraWaston) May 15, 2024

Meanwhile, a user described Trump's sleeping as a slight at the jurors. She asked, "Is he feigning disinterest?" while another added, "I wonder can the jury see him?" Reiterating similar sentiments, a user questioned, "I assume the jurors can see trump sleeping. How does a juror put their life on hold for 6 weeks and watch the defendant have so little respect for the system or jurors and not think 'f**k this guy'?"

It is also worth noting that Trump was characterized by Politico's Erica Orden as 'motionless' and 'slouched in his seat' with his eyes 'seemingly closed and his mouth slack.' She also reported that Necheles allegedly sought to attract Trump's attention by staring at him for a few seconds before sitting beside him. She returned to her seat after whispering something in his ear.

Tell Clemenza that Don Snoreleone is going to the mattresses. #TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/RJB725FyNh — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) May 14, 2024

On Monday, May 13, Cohen took the witness stand for what is anticipated to be several days of testimony. He offered jurors numerous bombshell revelations regarding his collaborations with Trump and stated that the former President was personally aware of payments made to 'catch and kill' unfavorable press about him, as per Forbes. Additionally, the former lawyer said he would 'lie' and 'bully' individuals on behalf of Trump. He also mentioned that Trump had told him that 'a lot of women' would probably come forward once he declared his campaign in 2016. Following Stormy Daniels' sensational testimony on their reported sexual encounter last week, the ex-attorney was the second much-awaited witness that sent waves across the courtroom.