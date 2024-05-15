Sean Diddy Combs Shares Cryptic Post After Requesting Dismissal of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

After asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that he and two co-defendants sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in a New York recording studio in 2003, troubled music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs posted a cryptic remark on his Instagram account. "Time tells truth," the monochrome post read. He captioned it, "Love," without explaining the meaning, Combs re-shared the image on his Instagram stories as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

As per The US Sun, the dismissal filing in the court read: "Mr. Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has caused incalculable damage to their reputations and business standing before any evidence has been presented. Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, but miraculously remembers other salacious details, despite her alleged incapacitated condition." As per NBC News, the woman, whose identity was withheld from the court document and who currently resides in Canada, filed the claim in December and updated it in March. She claimed that in 2003 while attending a high school in a Detroit suburb for her eleventh-grade year, she was flown to New York on a private jet by Harve Pierre, the president of Combs' Bad Boy Entertainment record label, where she was given drugs and alcohol until she was unable to consent to having sex. The lawsuit then claimed that she was raped by Pierre, Combs, and an unidentified guy in turn.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a "Jane Doe" from Canada who claimed Combs and two other men gang-raped her in 2003. Law&Crime's Angenette Levy @angenette5 outlines Combs' argument and the woman's claims in this episode of Crime Fix. pic.twitter.com/5ZgETYmUxI — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 14, 2024

The lawsuit also contained pictures of the woman, which she said were shot that evening, sitting on Diddy's lap. Diddy's defense has requested that the case be “dismissed now, with prejudice to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered.” Michael J. Willemin, the plaintiff's attorney stated in response, “At this point, no one should take anything ‘Diddy’ or his lawyers say seriously. Today’s motion is just a desperate attempt by Combs to avoid accountability for Ms. Doe’s allegations of gang rape and sexual assault. It won’t work," he added.

The famed music producer is currently being accused of soliciting and distributing drugs and guns, sexually assaulting people, and sex trafficking. Federal officials raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, taking laptop computers and a ton of boxes with them. The moment highly armed Homeland Security police stormed Diddy's house was captured on stunning footage. According to Homeland Security, agents “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” Aaron Dyer, Diddy's attorney criticized the unannounced raid and maintained that his client was innocent.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residence," Aaron said the day after. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. This unprecedented ambush - paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence - leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."