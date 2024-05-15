Taylor Swift to Spend These Many Millions on a Private Plane for Her European Tour: Source

Over the course of the next three months, Taylor Swift will visit 19 cities as part of the European leg of her Eras tour, which seems to be a busy time for her. It's hardly surprising that Swift desires opulent trips, yet such travel is not cheap. An outside advisor for the Eras tour with over 25 years of experience working with some of the greatest bands in history was recently interviewed by The Sun, and they revealed that the pop star is allegedly okay with shelling out $5 million for her travel needs.

According to the source, the cost of landing the plane in Paris alone was $6,000, and parking costs around $5,000 per day. The expense of keeping the jet with her for the French leg alone will come to $85,000, with a 10-day stay in the nation's capital and four further days scheduled in Lyon. "That's without the kerosene, security, and if the plane doesn’t fly in between those days in Paris and Lyon," the source said before they added that Sweden is "one of the most expensive countries to land and park a private plane." A parking space costs a whopping $10,000, while the landing costs $8,000 total. The insider also said the total cost will certainly come close to $5 million after adding up all the cities in Europe—from London to Poland to Austria.

The insider further added, "It’s part of the tour and part of her experience in Europe, and the money is huge so they can afford it. In my estimation, between the costs of fuel, landing fees, parking fees, but also security and maintenance of the plane, which in some countries has to be done by external private companies, which involves an extra cost, the expenses linked with traveling and using the private jet is going to be massive. But as it’s her favorite way to travel, that luxury comes with a cost."

A timelapse of everywhere Taylor Swift’s two private jets flew in 2023🛩️



📹 @SwiftJetNextDay @Jxck_Sweeney pic.twitter.com/ETLm8HvFnU — Aviation (@webflite) May 13, 2024

A recent report suggested that Swift's Eras Tour will improve the UK economy by £997 million. As per Yahoo! Finance, the Barclays Swiftonomics analysis stated that over 1.2 million Swifties will spend an average of £848 to see their hero at one of the 15 UK tour dates between June and August. An Eras tour ticket costs £206 on average, while 14% of fans—including those who purchased VIP ticket packages that included preferred seats and unique merchandise—spent more than £400.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

According to the Swiftonomics analysis, attendees at tour dates are predicted to spend more than 12 times the average amount of money spent on a night out in the UK (£67), more than twice as much as they would at a wedding in the UK (£398), and even more than they would in a bachelor or hen do in the UK (£779). Swift's Eras Tour's European leg will come to a finish at the end of August with a five-night run at London's Wembley Stadium. Following that, she has other North American concerts in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver, as well as gigs in October, November, and December planned.