Fans Claim That Kanye West Is More ‘Obsessed’ With Bianca After He Ignores Kim on Mother’s Day

Kim Kardashian posted many pictures of her Mother's Day presents on her Instagram Stories, including one from Paris Hilton and the flowers, her brother-in-law, Travis Barker, sent her. Fans, however, were quite surprised to see that she received no gesture of gratitude from her former spouse, Kanye West, with whom the reality star shares four kids.

As reported by The Sun, one fan commented on Reddit, "...none from Kanye," in response to a picture of Scott's bouquet. Another user chimed, "Ah, he's too obsessed with Bianca these days...he's moved on." In the past, West has never shied away from showering the mother of four, with lavish presents on Mother's Day. His grand gestures included an extravagant floral wall for the trainee lawyer's first Mother's Day celebration, in 2014 and a million-dollar check, and an orchestra in the living room, in subsequent years. Kanye continued to make over-the-top plans for Kardashian even when she was away in São Paulo, Brazil, in 2015.

View this post on Instagram

He filled her hotel room in Brazil with expensive flowers, which the reality star later shared on Instagram. The post was captioned, "I got to my room in Brazil and my amazing, thoughtful husband had the sweetest note with a thousand roses covering my entire suite for Mother's Day! I'm so sad I'm so far away on this day but happy we celebrated yesterday! I love you baby & North soooo much!!!"

View this post on Instagram

West had more surprises in store than just flowers. Later that night, he planned to regale her. Two hours later, Kardashian described on social media, "So I get to a restaurant in São Paulo & my husband had a string quartet waiting to play Sam Smith!!!!! Every single waiter who brought food said, ‘This is from Mr. West for the best mother in the world!’ Seriously I have the best husband ever!!!"

Ye Kanye West today appearing on the Sunday Service "Special Mother's Day"

However, things have now changed. A source told The Mirror back in 2021, "Kim has no expectations when it comes to Kanye’s Mother’s Day plans involving her. She’s OK whether he does something for her or not and she will not be upset either way. She’ll be with her kids and her mother and so she’s content either way. They barely speak right now so she’s not expecting much of anything."

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. In a 2022 Vogue cover, she explained the reason behind their split. She said, "For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what makes you happy." She informed the publication, "I've chosen myself and I think it’s okay to choose you."