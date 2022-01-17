Anthony Davis Injury Update: Lakers Star Trying To Get Some Advice From Former Teammate About Weight Loss

It has been a month since Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis suffered an injury. In their December 17 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 28-year-old center sustained an MCL injury after Timberwolves big man Jaden McDaniels collapsed into his left knee. With Davis on the sideline, the Lakers have struggled to consistently win games.
Since losing their second-best player, the Lakers went 5-8. As of now, they are sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with a 21-22 record.