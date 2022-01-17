Anthony Davis Injury Update: Lakers Star Trying To Get Some Advice From Former Teammate About Weight Loss

Aside from making sure that he would fully recover from his injury, Davis is also trying to improve his physique while he's under rehabilitation. In an appearance on the Underdogs Podcast, via Youtube, former Lakers power forward Jared Dudley revealed that Davis reached out to him to get some advice about weight loss.

“I lose 20 pounds in-season, which is almost impossible to do that at the time for the Lakers, and I’m not even playing," Dudley said, as quoted by Lakers Nation. "It’s so funny, now AD has the same injury now and now he’s calling me ‘Hey, what did you do?’ Cause he saw me. ‘Jared’s in the weight room doing cardio an hour before practice. He’s sweating and now it’s practice time.’ And I don’t get to practice. It’s the top ten guys. But he sees me going crazy and now practice is over, now I’m in the weight room doing stuff for my knee.”