NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Sends Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris To Kings

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the big names who are highly expected to be traded during the 2021-22 NBA season. As the 2022 NBA trade deadline approaches, the Sixers are becoming more aggressive in finding their disgruntled superstar a new home. As of now, they aren't only aiming to move Simmons, but they are also attempting to trade another starter.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Sixers have expressed willingness to include Tobias Harris in the potential trade packages involving Simmons.

The Latest

Man Charged With 1986 Kidnapping And Murder Of 4-Year-Old Girl

Warriors Share Terrible News About James Wiseman's Return

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Dark Horse Destinations For Deshaun Watson

Patrolman Urges Judge Not To Lower Alex Murdaugh's Bail

Will John Cena Appear At WrestleMania 38?

Sixers Engaged In Trade Negotiation With Kings

Wikimedia Commons

So far, the Sixers have already discussed trades involving Simmons and Harris with multiple NBA teams. As Amick noted, one of the trade partners for the Sixers in the deal featuring Simmons and Harris is the Sacramento Kings. The Kings have been interested in adding Simmons to their roster since the 2021 NBA offseason.

With the team likely heading into another huge disappointment this season, rumors are circulating that the Kings are planning to tear their roster down and undergo another rebuild.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Form Heat's 'Big 3' With Jimmy Butler & Kyle Lowry In Proposed Deal

According to NBA Analysis Network, the Heat may consider trading Anthony Davis to form their new "Big 3" with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.

By JB Baruelo

Proposed Three-Team Trade

Amick didn't give any specific details regarding the trade negotiation between the Sixers and the Kings. However, some fans have started to create their own prediction regarding what the potential deal between the two teams could look like. In a recent article, Corey Rausch of Fansided's Hoops Habit came up with a hypothetical three-team trade idea that would send Simmons and Harris to the Kings before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Kings would get Simmons, Harris, Avery Bradley, and Talen Horton-Tucker, the Sixers would receive De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Kendrick Nunn, and Wayne Ellington, while the Los Angeles Lakers would obtain Buddy Hield, Charles Bassey, and Paul Reed.

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

Kings Overhaul Roster Around Tyrese Haliburton & Davion Mitchell

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sacramento_Kings_shooting_after_postponement,_2020-03-11.jpg

The proposed blockbuster deal would make sense for the Kings if they no longer believe in Fox as the centerpiece of the team. As Rausch noted, the suggested trade allow the Kings to shift to building around Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell.

"Ben Simmons comes in to play the Draymond Green role that he was born to play, cementing this team as a dynamic defensive starting five," Rausch wrote. "Tobias Harris adds scoring punch with hopes that the change of scenery rejuvenates him. Talen Horton-Tucker has some intrigue and can be brought along slowly off the bench with significantly less pressure than he currently faces."

Why Sixers & Lakers Would Make The Trade

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2015-04-01_20-29-46_ILCE-6000_DSC05904_(45883143005).jpg

If the trade would push through before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, it wouldn't only benefit the Kings, but also the Sixers and the Lakers. For the Sixers, they would be receiving an immediate replacement for Simmons and Harris in the starting lineup in Fox and Barnes, while adding two solid veteran role players in Ellington and Nunn.

For the Lakers, the suggested trade would allow them to correct the mistake that they did in the last offseason when chose Russell Westbrook over Hield. Hield would give the Lakers the much-needed improvement in floor-spacing around their core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook.

Read Next

Must Read

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be Traded To Kings For Hield, Barnes, Holmes & Draft Picks

How Kaley Cuoco Went From Cute Child Star To Emmy-Nominated Actress

Convicted Murderer Robert Durst Dies In Prison

Zendaya and Tom Holland Net Worth Comparison

Lala Kent Tells Melissa Gorga She's Sleeping Well Amid Randall Emmett Split

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.