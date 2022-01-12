NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Sends Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris To Kings

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the big names who are highly expected to be traded during the 2021-22 NBA season. As the 2022 NBA trade deadline approaches, the Sixers are becoming more aggressive in finding their disgruntled superstar a new home. As of now, they aren't only aiming to move Simmons, but they are also attempting to trade another starter.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Sixers have expressed willingness to include Tobias Harris in the potential trade packages involving Simmons.