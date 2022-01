Throughout his remarkable career, Aaron Rodgers has been known for being one of the greatest, most talented quarterbacks in NFL history.

That reputation has taken a bit of a turn as of late, as his takes on vaccination and COVID-19 have made him one of the most controversial figures in the sports industry.

Nonetheless, the Green Bay Packers star has always kept it football first as he pursues another Super Bowl ring, which is the only reason why he returned to Lambeau Field in the first place.