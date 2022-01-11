Convicted Murderer Robert Durst Dies In Prison

After evading convictions in the deaths of people close to him for decades, New York real estate mogul Robert Durst was put on trial in 2020 for murdering his longtime friend Susan Berman and subsequently convicted of first degree murder.

Durst allegedly murdered Berman in order to silence her, because she knew he killed his wife Kathleen McCormack in 1982 and provided a fake alibi for him. He was also accused of murdering Morris Black in 2001.

But Durst will never pay for his crimes or serve time in prison.