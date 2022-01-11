Kanye West Claims He's a 'Genius' In New Netflix Documentary 'Jeen-Yuhs'

Kanye West's highly anticipated documentary has finally gotten its official trailer.

"Step inside the journey of Kanye West, over twenty years in the making," Netflix teased on YouTube on January 10, along with the film's official name and premiere date.

"jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the once in a lifetime three-week global event, begins February 16, only on Netflix," they shared.

In the preview clip, which is just one minute and 10 seconds, fans are taken behind the scenes of the famed rapper's life.

