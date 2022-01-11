Bob Saget, Comedian & 'Full House' Star, Dies At 65

Saget is survived by his wife-of-four-years, journalist Kelly Rizzo, 42, and his three daughters from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer, 65 -- Aubrey Saget, 34, Lara Melanie Saget, 32, and Jennifer Belle Saget, 29 (pictured above with their dad).

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the family said in an official statement. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget's wife also released a public statement thanking fans for the outpouring of support.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers," Rizzo wrote. "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."