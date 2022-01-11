Bob Saget, Comedian & 'Full House' Star, Dies At 65

Bob Saget, comedian and actor most known for his role as Danny Tanner on ABC's long-running sitcom Full House, has died at age 65, according to CNN. The actor was found dead on Sunday, January 9, in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Saget, who was in Florida as part of his I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour, was found "unresponsive" in the "orderly" hotel room and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was unknown but an autopsy performed on Monday showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play," according to the Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida.
