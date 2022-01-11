Bob Saget, Comedian & 'Full House' Star, Dies At 65

Bob Saget, comedian and actor most known for his role as Danny Tanner on ABC's long-running sitcom Full House, has died at age 65, according to CNN. The actor was found dead on Sunday, January 9, in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Saget, who was in Florida as part of his I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour, was found "unresponsive" in the "orderly" hotel room and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was unknown but an autopsy performed on Monday showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play," according to the Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida.

Cause Of Death Pending

Shutterstock | 842284

According to the investigation report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Saget had been expected to check out of the Ritz-Carlton on Sunday morning. When family members were unable to reach the star, they contacted the hotel's security team, which sent a security officer to his room.

The room key indicated Saget had entered the room a little before 2:20 a.m. ET. He was declared dead shortly before 4:20 p.m. ET, according to the report, which stated the room was found in an "orderly" state "with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom," per Associated Press.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement to CNN.

Return To Comedy

Shutterstock | 842245

Several hours before he was found, Saget took to his Instagram to share a selfie that appeared to show him onstage at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, given below. Celebrating a warm audience reception to his Saturday night gig at the venue, the Full House star wrote, "Okay, I loved tonight's show," adding, "Really nice audience. Lots of positivity."

Saget, who performed at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando on Friday night, thanked the "appreciative and fun audiences." He also thanked fellow comedian Tim Wilkins for opening his Saturday night show.

"I had no idea I did a two hour [sic] set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," Saget shared.

"Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot," his final social media post continued. "And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s**t. Peace out."

The same picture and message were uploaded to his Twitter account as well.

Family Mourns Bob Saget

Shutterstock | 564025

Saget is survived by his wife-of-four-years, journalist Kelly Rizzo, 42, and his three daughters from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer, 65 -- Aubrey Saget, 34, Lara Melanie Saget, 32, and Jennifer Belle Saget, 29 (pictured above with their dad).

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the family said in an official statement. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget's wife also released a public statement thanking fans for the outpouring of support.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers," Rizzo wrote. "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Bob Saget's TV Career

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Joel_Zwick_-_Full_House.jpg

Following the success of Full House, which ran on ABC for eight years between 1987 and 1995 and saw Saget playing a widowed father who shared his house with his three daughters (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodi Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in one role), his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier), the actor made frequent guest appearances in Netflix's 2016 spin-off of the show, Fuller House, alongside Stamos and Coulier. The show ran for five years, ending in 2020.

In a July 2021 interview, Saget spoke fondly of his TV family, saying: "I'm close with all the kids. It doesn't happen a lot in the world where you stay close with all the people."

The actor added: "We're an unusual cast in that way that I have been able to remain close with everybody, because I don't take eight years of my life lightly and then the other five or six years, six seasons."

Continuing his long career in sitcoms, Saget also worked on CBS's How I Met Your Mother, where he acted as narrator and the voice of future Ted Mosby from 2005 to 2014.

TV Host & Podcaster

Shutterstock | 921176

Saget was also the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and directed the TV movie, For Hope, inspired by his sister's battle with and subsequent demise of systemic scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease that can lead to hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues. Saget later served on the board of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, often hosting comedy events to raise money for the foundation.

Unlike his dad persona on Full House, the actor and comedian enjoyed an edgy type of humor described by the New York Times as "deadpan, ribald" and "raunchy," which he amply delivered onstage and in the 2005 film The Aristocrats.

Saget also hosed a 2010 documentary series called Strange Days With Bob Saget, followed up by Bob Saget's Here For You podcast in 2020. The former documented his time spent with pro wrestlers, bikers, and Bigfoot hunters, among others, while the latter was an interview show featuring guests such as Tiffany Haddish, Jason Sudeikis, Whoopi Goldberg, and Norman Lear.

