Fans Compare 'Euphoria' Vs. '13 Reasons Why'

Euphoria may be a a major hit for HBO but that doesn't mean it has been free from comparisons. In fact, since its premiere in June 2019, the Zendaya-led and Sam Levinson-directed teen drama has frequently been compared to Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, which premiered in March 2017 and released its final episode in June 2020.

Although the shows both have characters in similar stages, and both are based on books, there are also a number of differences. And, depending on what viewers prefer, not everyone will enjoy both series.