Sam Asghari Strips Down In Bathroom With Insane Muscle Showoff

Sam Asghari
Shutterstock | 2914948

Rebecca Cukier

Sam Asghari has stripped down for a shirtless show-off, big-time highlighting why he comes with a personal trainer title. The super-ripped Iranian, currently engaged to pop princess Britney Spears, is fresh from an Instagram update joking that he's "Magic Mike 3 ready," posting jaw-dropping selfies of his muscular frame and gaining over 90,000 likes for the post.

Asghari, who has been dating Britney since 2016 and is set to be the singer's third husband, quickly caught comments telling him how "lucky" Britney is. See why below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be Traded To Kings For Hield, Barnes, Holmes & Draft Picks

NBA Rumors: Jazz Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Bojan Bogdanovic Plus Two Draft Picks

Selena Gomez Rocks A Neck-Length Bob For Hotel Transylvania Press Day

Chanel West Coast Speaks About Her Music Inspiration

Zendaya Vs. Tom Holland: Who Had The Better Lip Sync Battle?

This Guy Works Out

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photo.

It showed the rising actor in a shower setting and backed by tiled black walls. The 27-year-old, who proposed to Britney towards the end of last year, wore only low-slung gray sweatpants as he snapped a selfie showcasing his bulging biceps, defined shoulders, and quite the six-pack - fans also saw him sporting an unshaved finish, plus slightly gelled hair.

Joking about movie series Magic Mike, Sam wrote: "Magic Mike 3 ready" with a muscle emoji. More after the snap.

Versace

Sam Asghari Impresses Donatella Versace In Snappy Premiere Suit

Sam Asghari Impresses Donatella Versace In Snappy Premiere Suit

By Rebecca Cukier

See More Photos Below

Asghari didn't always come with a shredded physique. The fitness guru lost 100 pounds in just six months as he revamped his formerly-unhealthy lifestyle, telling Men's Health:

“I was eating Doritos for breakfast, fast food, sugar, candy, no protein, a lot of carbs, and drinking sugary sodas,” adding: “My nutrition was extremely horrible. The stress and the fear of not going anywhere [in life] combined gave me my depression.” Asghari further admitted that he'd fallen into "stress" eating. More photos below.

Tipped The Scales At 290 Pounds

Shutterstock | 2914948

The L.A.-based hunk continued: “I was disappointed in myself. I thought, ‘I wish I could go back and change things.’ When you look back, and you know you could’ve done better and put in the extra work — knowing that was so disappointing for me.”

Sam continues to make headlines for seemingly whisking Toxic singer Britney off her feet, also backing her amid her now-ended conservatorship. The actor met Spears on the 2016 set of her Slumber Party music video, and the two haven't looked back.

'Butterflies' When Meeting Britney

Recalling the first time he met Grammy-winner Britney, Sam stated: “I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies.”

He even admitted trying to break the ice with a bit of a joke while meeting her. “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,' and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?’”

Sam admitted: “I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.” It's onwards and upwards for Asghari now. Watch out for the wedding.

Read Next

Must Read

Are Kaley Cuoco And Mayim Bialik Really Friends?

Miley Cyrus vs. Ariana Grande: Who Has The Bigger Salary For 'The Voice?'

How Kaley Cuoco Went From Cute Child Star To Emmy-Nominated Actress

Everything We Know About Demi Lovato And Noah Cyrus’ Unexpected Friendship

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.