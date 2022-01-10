Are Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Back On?

Ex-BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods made 2019 headlines when the Kardashian-Jenner clan expelled the 24-year-old model from their home and company following that year's cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. But now that the still-ongoing Kardashian-Thompson drama has recently been enriched with more infidelities, causing the two to separate yet again, many have been wondering if Kylie and Jordyn might patch up their friendship.
People on Twitter have even called out Khloe, who resumed her on-again, off-again romance with Tristan in the summer of 2020, to apologize to Jordyn for accusing her of breaking up her family.
Here's where the former besties stand now.