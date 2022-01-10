Are Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Back On?

Virtually inseparable until the Thompson debacle, Kylie and Jordyn seemed joint at the hip as the duo paraded their friendship all over social media and on TV. However, all that changed when the SECNDNTURE founder was accused of making out with Khloe's beau at a party, with reports stating they were "handsy" and "all over each other" and that Jordyn gave Thompson a lap dance.

Jordyn cleared the air on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in March 2019 and, while the influencer and entrepreneur admitted she and the NBA player shared a kiss, she denied allegations of getting more intimate than that.

"On the way out [of Tristan's house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don't think he's wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position," she said.

Jordyn clarified: “Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It’s just we’re all together; we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to the bedroom, go to the bathroom.”