The Portland Trail Blazers are going through a bit of a rough stretch lately.

Not only have they struggled to keep up with the rest of the Western Conference when they've been at full strength, but the injuries of their stars have put them in an even tougher situation.

That's why some speculate that the time to break up their backcourt and trade away CJ McCollum has finally come. Notably, that will be way easier said than done at this point in the season.